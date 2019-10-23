Government finds extra £10m for Staying Put following repeated funding calls from fostering sector

Photo: motortion/Adobe Stock

The government has given a £10m boost for the Staying Put scheme to enable care leavers to stay with their former foster families up to the age of 21, following higher than expected demand and repeated funding calls from fostering bodies.

The money for 2020-21 is part of a package of additional support for care leavers – announced as part of National Care Leavers’ Week – which also includes the roll-out, in 2021-22, of the Staying Close scheme, which enables care leavers retain to links with their former children’s homes.

Since 2014, local authorities have been under a duty to advise, assist and support young people and their former foster carers to maintain Staying Put arrangements so long as they are consistent with the young person’s welfare, and also to monitor such arrangements.

Income drop preventing Staying Put take-up

Funding for the arrangements, worth £23.8m this year, has been static in real terms since 2016-17, despite repeated warnings from councils and fostering bodies that the system was underfunded. In a report last year, the Fostering Network said that many Staying Put arrangements that were otherwise acceptable had been prevented, mainly because the former foster carers could not afford the drop in income; Staying Put allowances tend to be lower than fostering allowances even when benefits that the young person can claim are taken into account.

The original funding was based on pilots under which 25% of eligible young people entered a Staying Put arrangement. However, latest data show that 35% of eligible 18- to 20-year-olds were in a Staying Put arrangement (55% of 18-year-olds, 31% of 19-year-olds and 21% of 20-year-olds). To reflect demand being 40% more than expected, funding will increase by the same proportion in 2020-21, a £9.5m boost taking the total to £33.3m.

Fostering Network chief executive Kevin Williams said the charity was “very pleased that the government has listened to our calls and is providing significant additional funding for Staying Put in 2020-21”.

“We hope that by enabling more young people to stay put this funding will also help create a culture where it is the norm for young people to remain living with their foster family after 18,” he added.

Staying Close roll-out

Separately, the government has announced the roll-out, in 2021-22, of Staying Close, which enables young people leaving residential care to live near to, and retain links with, their former children’s home.

Staying Close was recommended in Martin Narey’s 2016 review of residential care in England for the DfE, as an affordable way of providing young people with ongoing care and support after they leave residential care.

Funding for the existing eight pilots, worth £2m a year, will continue in 2020-21, with £6m then being provided to support a national roll-out in 2021-22. An evaluation of the pilots is due in March 2020.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Young people leaving care face enormous barriers in their lives as they move towards independence, from not having a trusted person in their life to rely on, to not having a safe home to return to at the end of the day.”

He said that the proposals were designed to “raise the bar for these young people, to give them greater stability and a strong sense of purpose in adulthood”.