Social workers looking to progress their careers in the profession can take advantage of Lincolnshire County Council’s alliance with The South Yorkshire Teaching Partnership (SYTP).

The SYTP is a partnership between the following institutions:

University of Sheffield

Sheffield Hallam University

Sheffield City Council

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council

Doncaster Children’s Services Trust

And of course, Lincolnshire County Council Children’s Service.

The partnership is designed to raise standards in social work, deliver high quality training for students and newly qualified social workers working in children’s, families’ and adults’ services.

The course is modular and supports continuing professional development across the following four strands covering:

Leadership and management

Practice

Practice educator

Research and evidence-informed practice.

To learn more about the modules starting between January and March 2020, you can come to University of Sheffield Wednesday 5th February 2020 from 10am to 1pm. Sheffield Hallam University’s induction days are on the first day of each module.

The PG Cert in Leadership and Management launch event will take place on Thursday 5th December 2019 between 4-6pm at the University Management School, Conduit Road, Broomhill.

All our CPD modules are accredited at level 7, and you can build up credits towards a range of postgraduate qualifications including a certificate, diploma or MA.

For a full list of modules/courses, contact:

Sally Dean – Sheffield – children’s at Sally.Dean@sheffield.gov.uk

Louise Chambers – Sheffield – adults’ – Louise.Chambers@sheffield.gov.uk