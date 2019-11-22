Practitioners complete record number of DoLS cases but backlog continues to grow

Photo: Gary Brigden

Practitioners completed over 200,000 Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) cases last year but the backlog in applications left unfinished has continued to grow.

The number of completed applications in England reached a record 216,005 in 2018-19, 42% more than the 151,970 recorded two years previously, annual official figures from NHS Digital have shown.

However, the number of completed cases fell short of the number of new applications received in 2018-19 – 240,455, up from 227,400 the year before – meaning the number of applications left unfinished at the end of the financial year has continued to grow, though at a slower rate than previously.

This stood at 131,350 as of 31 March 2019, up from 125,630 the previous year and 108,545 in 2017.

