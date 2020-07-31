Community Care Live is back – virtually!

Community Care Live delegates at the 2019 event

Community Care Live, the annual flagship event for social workers, is back – virtually!

Our first online event takes place on 13-14 October, but will boast the same blend of essential learning, networking and career opportunities as its face-to-face predecessors.

Attendees will get free access to 40 free seminars providing critical learning, guidance and opportunities for debate across adults’ and children’s practice and management, and our virtual exhibition, in which you will be able to engage and network directly with employers and other organisations within the sector.

You will also be able to sign up to any of our eight paid-for legal learning seminars, bringing you critical case law updates and guidance from leading social care law experts.

Community Care Virtually Live is being delivered in partnership with Essex County Council – our event partner for several years – and with the support of interactive theatre sponsor Surrey County Council, event hosts Hampshire County Council and Somerset County Council, and our other exhibitors.

Registration will open shortly, and you can find out more on the Community Care Virtually Live website.