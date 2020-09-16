What we do

We support:

older people

people with learning disabilities

people with physical disabilities and sensory impairment

people with mental health needs



We are responsible for ensuring the most vulnerable adults in our community and their family/informal carers are kept safe. And that they are provided with support to meet their needs.

Like all local authorities, we face challenges, but we are proud we’ve continued to provide good quality services to the people of Lincolnshire. In fact, the budget for adult care has grown to ensure vital services are protected for our elderly population. We don’t rest on our laurels however and continue to strive for more creative ways of improving services and relationships with other partners, such as the NHS and care providers.