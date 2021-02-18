Podcast: Newham reshapes practice in its improvement journey

Image by Esi Grünhagen from Pixabay

The text of this article comprises excerpts from a podcast episode by Community Care about the steps The London Borough of Newham have taken to deliver changes that support social workers and the children and young people they support.

This episode of Employer Zone Insights covers:

– An overview of Newham’s improvement journey progress.

– Newham’s ambition to become a centre of excellence for social work practice and how a reshaping of its practice model is helping to achieve that.

– A perspective from social worker Joyce on how Newham’s improvement journey is enhancing her work-life balance.

– A copy of the transcript: Newham reshapes practice in its improvement journey is available here.

Speakers:

Tim Aldridge is the corporate director of children’s services at the London Borough of Newham.

Joyce is a social worker in the children and young people’s service, as the council continues on its improvement journey.

Background:

Newham’s children’s services were inspected by Ofsted in February 2019. The inspection resulted in an “inadequate” rating for services. And since then, there have been subsequent monitoring visits showing positive signs of improvement and that the service has delivered a well-coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic.