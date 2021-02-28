Credit: Ruff Jane Reyes on Unsplash

Career progression

Our career progression scheme was re-launched in April 2020 to demonstrate our commitment to establishing a skilled, permanent social care workforce

Social workers agree a learning and development plan linked to their annual Performance Development Review, which recognises and rewards the acquisition and application of additional ‘specialist’ knowledge and skills.

The scheme allows social workers to demonstrate their ability against the criteria for progression and advancement through the career grade. Social workers will be supported in this transition through a wealth of opportunities including an extensive training and CPD offer as well as coaching and individual supervision.

Progression from social worker to experienced social worker will be dependent on the employee submitting a portfolio of evidence. Progression to the role of senior practitioner is through a portfolio and interview process. Progression to all other roles are through an interview and presentation.

Learning and development

This is a key focus for Medway and the training and learning on offer will continue to develop and strengthen. At the moment the learning offered to social workers includes: