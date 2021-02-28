Pay and benefits

Pay
Average salary per annum
- NQSW: £29,590 + £2k retention payment upon completion of ASYE
- Social worker: £33,033 – £36,109 + retention payment and market premia (depending on team)
- Experienced Social worker: £36,110 – £39,532 + retention payment and market premia (depending on team)
- Senior practitioner: Up to £44,218 pa + retention payment and market premia (depending on team)
- Team manager: Up to £48,176 pa + retention payment and market premia (depending on team)
- Group manager: Up to £52,159 pa + retention payments ranging up to £3k per year + out of hours payment £3,000 pa (market premiums for safeguarding and first response teams)
Benefits
- A minimum of 27 days annual leave increasing to 30 days annual leave after five years’ continuous local government service.
- A confidential employee assistance programme which provides a self- referral staff counselling service, advice and information for all employees, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
- Up to £8,000 relocation expenses available to new staff who accept a permanent position with Medway (eligibility criteria applies).
- On a bi-annual basis one of the following options* can be requested (length of service will be defined from April 2018 and not actual length of service):
- Option 1: After three years continuous service, a four week sabbatical (which could be combined with up to two weeks annual leave).
- Option2: After four years continuous service, a six week sabbatical (which could be combined with up to three weeks annual leave).
- Option 3: After four year’s continuous service, a professional development package to obtain a Masters’ degree in practice education or systemic therapy or public administration or other relevant practice area. Package would include release for teaching time and proportional payment of fees, refundable if incomplete or not passed.
*subject to parameters of the scheme being met
- All social workers are provided with a mobile phone and a Microsoft Surface Pro.
- Access to an essential car allowance with option to transfer to a lease car after completion of probationary period. Reimbursement of business mileage as well as interest free season ticket loans for either bus or rail up to £2000 and up to £1000 interest free loan to buy a bicycle.
- Excellent local government pension scheme. Employee contributions range from 6.8% to 8.5% of pensionable pay based on earnings. Employer contribution rate is currently 18.3%.
- A range of discounts available at local stores, restaurants, leisure facilities and more.
- Eye care voucher scheme – Medway offers a full eye examination by a qualified practitioner at Specsavers for all staff who spend considerable time using display screen equipment.
- Private Health Care – Medway offers staff the opportunity to join Benenden Health for a small fee each month. Beneden complements the work of the NHS by offering speedy access to private healthcare. Membership includes access to medical experts through 24/7 helplines for any concerns about physical or mental health.
- Car parking – all social workers benefit from free car parking
- Maternity, Paternity and Adoption leave and pay entitlement; special leave arrangements
- Time Out – opportunity to participate in sports and social events
- Occupational Health Service – access to an occupational health nurse/doctor, following a referral, to support health and wellbeing at work.
- Make a Difference staff recognition awards held annually
- Refer a friend scheme – opportunity to receive an i-reward card following the referral and appointment of a qualified social worker