Pay and benefits

Credit: Micheile Henderson on Unsplash

Pay

Average salary per annum

NQSW: £29,590 + £2k retention payment upon completion of ASYE

Social worker: £33,033 – £36,109 + retention payment and market premia (depending on team)

Experienced Social worker: £36,110 – £39,532 + retention payment and market premia (depending on team)

Senior practitioner: Up to £44,218 pa + retention payment and market premia (depending on team)

Team manager: Up to £48,176 pa + retention payment and market premia (depending on team)

Group manager: Up to £52,159 pa + retention payments ranging up to £3k per year + out of hours payment £3,000 pa (market premiums for safeguarding and first response teams)

Benefits

A minimum of 27 days annual leave increasing to 30 days annual leave after five years’ continuous local government service.

A confidential employee assistance programme which provides a self- referral staff counselling service, advice and information for all employees, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Up to £8,000 relocation expenses available to new staff who accept a permanent position with Medway (eligibility criteria applies).

On a bi-annual basis one of the following options* can be requested (length of service will be defined from April 2018 and not actual length of service):

Option 1: After three years continuous service, a four week sabbatical (which could be combined with up to two weeks annual leave).

Option2: After four years continuous service, a six week sabbatical (which could be combined with up to three weeks annual leave).

Option 3: After four year’s continuous service, a professional development package to obtain a Masters’ degree in practice education or systemic therapy or public administration or other relevant practice area. Package would include release for teaching time and proportional payment of fees, refundable if incomplete or not passed.

*subject to parameters of the scheme being met