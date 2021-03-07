Jobs Live Inform

Surrey County Council

Benefits

Our core benefits:

  • a competitive pension scheme
  • 26 days annual leave entitlement rising to 28 days after 2 years service
  • maternity and adoption pay
  • sick pay entitlement
  • parental leave
  • early retirement and severance schemes
  • special leave for reserve forces training
  • awards for our long service employees who reach 25 and 40 years with us.

Travel benefits:

  • lease car scheme – drive a cost effective vehicle for a two or three year period
  • cycle to work scheme – save up to 42% via salary sacrifice on the cost of a brand new bike, up to the value of £3,000
  • bus and train discounts – season ticket loans and discounts on a wide-range of transport options
  • car clubs and car sharing schemes.

Health and wellbeing benefits:

  • healthcare plans
  • dental insurance
  • health and wellbeing assessments
  • gym/health club memberships and eye tests.
  • employee volunteering scheme
  • discounted adult learning courses
  • flexible working opportunities
  • housing advice
  • employee assistance programme
  • whistleblowing (Navex Global)
  • Credit Union services.