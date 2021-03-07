Photo: Gary Brigden

Career development in Surrey is facilitated through the Surrey Children’s Services Academy which is a multi-agency academy to promote learning and networking on a multi-disciplinary basis.

The workshops reflect learning and good practice from case reviews, audits, domestic homicide reviews and child deaths as well as changes in legislation, policy and guidance. We aim to share both national and local best practice through a range of digital and face to face workshops and learning events.

The multi-agency learning ethos means professionals are enabled to learn from each other and with each other helping them to then work more effectively together and share information.

The academy supports social workers in their career path through eight faculties.

Practitioners in training (and newly qualified practitioners) This faculty will address the needs of all Surrey partners to get a qualified workforce, working in partnership with universities and other providers. Qualified practitioners This faculty will support staff as their careers develop – it will enable staff to build a detailed understanding of theory and practice, give staff the opportunity to develop special interests and expertise and give them the opportunity to support and learn from their colleagues and others. Practice education and other specialist teaching roles All specialist staff are fully skilled and able to understand theory and practice, so that they are outstanding practitioners. Alternatively qualified practitioners This faculty will support the development of a wide and varied range of staff. Some of this faculty’s members will aspire to obtain professional qualification following an apprentice programme provided by all partners. Management and leadership This faculty will encourage the growth and development of leaders and managers across services for children in Surrey, with shared responsibilities for outcomes. It will also provide generic skills in areas such as data analysis, budget management, staff appraisal etc. Surrey model for working with children and families Common induction for all staff working with children and young people; development of further shared training; job shadowing etc. Research, evidence and evaluation This faculty consists of colleagues who are supported to volunteer as “Research and Evidence Fellows” develop a knowledge base which will include resources nationally and internally to support evidence based practice across all partners. They are champions for cascading and supporting knowledge to improve and maintain good and outstanding practice Commissioning This faculty will support the learning and development of children’s commissioners.

In addition to these learning pathways social workers also have a range of online resources available to them whenever they require including Community Care Inform, Research in Practice, and CareKnowledge.

Social Workers who wish to become Senior Social Workers will be invited at regular intervals to make an internal application, this will be an assessed process. The social worker applicant will need to be supported by their manager and a portfolio of evidence.