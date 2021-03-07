Credit: Fabian Blank on Unsplash

The following salary ranges are per annum for 2019/2020, based on working 36 hours per week (pro rata if part time):

ASYE

£32,251

Social Worker

£34,688 – £38,476

Senior Social Worker and Advanced Social Worker

(depending on the level of experience)

£39,438 – £43,744

Team Manager

£44,838 – £50,711

Service Manager

£60,258 – £68,151

Recruitment and retention payments

Existing, permanent social work staff, who have been in service for more than two years as of October 2020, will receive a payment of £2,000. This scheme will continue until all existing permanent staff have benefited.

There is also an additional £6000 paid to new, permanent, qualified, frontline case-holding social workers, team managers and Independent Chairs (subject to tax and national insurance deductions and paid pro rata if you are part time) :

This is made up of a

A welcome payment of £1,000 with a corresponding retention period of six months;

A further payment of £2,000 on completion of six months service, with a corresponding retention period of twelve months

A final retention payment of £3,000 on completion of 18 months service with a corresponding retention period of two years.

NB Payment will be deducted from the final month salary should the corresponding tie in period not be completed.

Newly qualified social workers (NQSWs) in eligible teams will be able to claim this benefit on completion of their Assisted Supported Year in Employment (ASYE) and if they have not received a start-up payment in the last five years.

Those eligible for these payments must be working within the following teams: Assessment, Targeted Youth Service (TYS), Family and Safeguarding Team (FAST), Leaving Care, Looked After Children (LAC), Fostering, Children with Disabilities (CWD), Request for Support Team (RST), Early Help Hub (EHH), Multi-Agency Partnership

Who does the scheme not apply to?

Social workers who are not eligible include those in the Adult Social Care Directorate.

Existing employees who have changed post or qualification with assistance from the Council (including sponsorship).

Anyone who has received a start-up/retention payment in a previous social work role within the last five years.

However, these social workers may be eligible for a start-up payment of £2000 which is paid to permanent new starters moving into one of our social work positions (subject to conditions and paid pro rata if part time). This is paid in two instalments – £1,000 in month one, and £1,000 in month six (subject to tax and national insurance deductions). If you need to purchase a car, the full £2,000 can be made available in month one. In order to receive a payment, a social worker must not have received a start-up payment within the last five years.