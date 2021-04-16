Pay and benefits

Credit: AdobeStock

Competitive salary

We have benchmarked our professional social worker and team manager salaries against surrounding local authorities to ensure that they are competitive.

Our salary band for social workers is £33,568 to £36,597.

Our salary band for team managers is £48,729 to £53,494.

We also offer a relocation package of up to £8,000 and a travel allowance of up to £150 per week for those staff whose journey to their base work location is in excess of 60 miles for work base location.

Pension scheme with employer contribution

The Local Government Pension Scheme is a valuable employee benefit. You make a contribution from your salary and the council pays a significant contribution as well. The scheme is flexible so you can choose to pay more or less and you can draw your benefits at any time from age 55 to 75. The benefits you get include:

a pension when you retire

immediate life insurance cover (three times your annual salary from day one)

ill-health pay protection

benefits for your loved ones that include pensions for dependents if you die.

Sick pay

You will receive occupational sick pay if you are absent from work due to illness after successful completion of your probation period (which is 6 months duration).

Relocation allowance

We offer a relocation allowance of up to £8,000 to support those candidates moving from further afield. We also offer a travel allowance of up to £150 per week for those staff who live in excess of 60 miles from their base work location.

Maternity leave

Subject to eligibility, we offer six weeks of maternity leave at 9/10ths of full salary and the option to take 12 weeks leave at fifty percent of full salary with 12 months leave option in total.

We also offer paternity leave, shared parental leave, compassionate leave, adoption leave and an additional 5 days leave for anyone considering adoption.

Car Leasing Scheme

We offer permanent employees the opportunity to lease a car via our salary sacrifice scheme. This means you get to choose the car you want and pay for it directly out of your salary without even the need for a credit check. Our scheme covers the cost of MOTs, maintenance, services, replacement tyres and includes breakdown cover. All you need to pay for is fuel, oil and insurance.

Discount Offers

We partner with More 4 U to offer employees a variety of discounts across a range of shops, restaurants, holidays, utilities and days out. These include fantastic savings at local independent stores as well as big name brands.

Annual leave

You will receive a generous annual leave allowance which starts at 25 days plus 7 bank holidays and rises to 31 days plus bank holidays with five years’ service. You will also have the opportunity to buy up to 25 additional days of annual leave per year.

Flexible working

We offer a variety of flexible working arrangements. These options include part-time working, compressed hours, job share, term-time working and flexible working hours.

Employee Support

We recognise that change and challenges can be a part of life and we are committed to supporting employees through significant moments in their working and home life.

We offer a free and confidential Employee Assistance Programme for all employees. This can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We also have an online Wellbeing Portal that offers a range of self-help tools. This includes exercise classes, health promotion and workshops in areas such as stress management.

We have a number of flexible working and special/compassionate leave policies and have put in place specific guidance for managers on how to support employees through significant personal circumstances such as those suffering from domestic violence or those with caring responsibilities.