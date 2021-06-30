Tell us what you look for in a social work job

Photo: weedezign/Adobe Stock

What keeps you in your job, or what would tempt you to look elsewhere? Do you see yourself working in the profession in the long-term? What impact has Covid-19 had on your preferences?

These are among the questions we are asking in Community Care’s jobseekers’ survey, our annual stocktake of what social workers value in their roles and their broader working lives.

Our survey looks at issues including:

social workers’ preferences for agency or permanent work;

what might tempt you into looking for a new role;

how you feel the application process should operate;

what employers could do to make you want to stay in social work for longer.

We will be reporting the headline results of the survey on Community Care and know that employers take note of the survey in shaping their offer to social workers, in areas including work-life balance, learning and development and career progression. The more of you who respond, the greater influence the survey will carry.

As a thank you for your time in completing the survey, you will be given the option to be entered into a draw to win a £50 Amazon voucher.

The survey closes on 15 July, so respond now to have your say.