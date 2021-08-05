Our social work academy promotes the development of good practice and is an innovative way of ensuring that we are recruiting, retaining and developing outstanding social workers. We know that the first year of a new career can be daunting. That’s why we’ll ensure that all newly qualified social workers are provided with a robust package of support, training and learning opportunities as part of your assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE). The academy also offers support through its practice educator professional standards training and practice supervisor development programme.

Find out more here.