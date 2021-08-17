Are you looking to advance your career in therapeutic support for children or adults?

Photo: iStock

If you like the idea of learning online without having to give up your full-time job, the University of Essex is offering a foundation degree course in therapeutic support that allows you to do just that.

The course is suitable for anyone who may be interested in studying FdA Therapeutic Communication and Therapeutic Organisations but cannot commit to coming onto campus regularly. The distance learning option allows students to achieve their degree from the University of Essex, without having to be there in-person.

The course is taught through online teaching sessions one afternoon a week, and offers theoretical understanding and the practical tools for emotionally grounded therapeutic work with children, adolescents, and adults.

“What sets our teaching team apart from others is that each one blends clinical experience and expertise in their field with the academic rigour for which the Department of Psychosocial and Psychoanalytic Studies has such a reputation for,” a spokesperson at the University of Essex says.

Using a psychodynamic framework, the course is designed to help students develop a thorough understanding of the human processes within and around people using the service, and the people who are trying to help them. Students are equipped with an awareness of the wider dimension of organisational dynamics. Put together, these factors contribute to ensuring the student develops into an effective and perceptive practitioner.

Topics covered in the course include:

Psychodynamic theory

Child and adult development

Issues of trauma and violence

The dynamics of therapeutic interventions in organisations

To find out more about progressing your career in therapeutic support through online learning, take a look at how to apply here.