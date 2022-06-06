Share your experience of working through Covid

Photo: momius/Adobe Stock

By Ruth Neill, Health and Social Care Workforce Research Study

Are you a social care worker or social worker who is currently employed, self-employed or working for an agency within any area of practice in the UK? The Health and Social Care Workforce Research Study wants to understand more about your quality of working life and coping in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, we have received over 11,000 responses to our four earlier surveys but we want to know what is happening now – an overview of the findings so far can be found here.

Our fifth survey began on 16 May and will stay open until 8 July 2022. You don’t have to have taken part previously to respond. The links below will take you to further information about the study and to the survey, which is exploring the health and wellbeing of nurses, midwives, allied health professionals, social care workers and social workers in UK during the pandemic.

Please scan the QR code or click here, which will take you to some further information on the study and a questionnaire that will take 15 minutes to complete.

It is completely confidential. If you would like further information about the research, please contact Patricia Gillen on p.gillen@ulster.ac.uk or other members of the research team on hscworkforcestudy@gmail.com.

At the end of the survey, there is the opportunity to leave your details if you would like to take part in online focus groups, which will take place in June 2022. You can also email p.gillen@ulster.ac.uk or hscworkforcestudy@gmail.com if you would like to take part. Please consider taking part as we would like to further explore the findings from the survey with health and social care frontline workers, managers and human resource managers from across the UK.

Funding: Phase 1 of the research was funded by seed funding from the Northern Ireland Social Care Council and the Southern Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland. Phase 2 onwards was funded by the HSC Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, and England’s National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Policy Research Unit in Health and Social Care Workforce (grant number PR-PRU-1217-21002.).