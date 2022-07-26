Work for a council that will support you every step of the way

Warwickshire County Council is passionate about children’s welfare, ensuring that children and young people are at the heart of everything it does.
According to the council: “Families are the experts in their own lives, and it is important we listen to them and understand their needs. We work with them, not to or for them, to keep families together and support them to build on their own strengths and relationships to be the best they can be.”
John Coleman, assistant director of children and families services, explains that Warwickshire’s focus on restorative practice has led to young people and families feeding back that they “feel really involved and listened to”.
The council also recently launched a programme called ‘Child Friendly Warwickshire’, an exciting scheme which brings the county together in a collective mission to create opportunities and lasting, positive change for children and young people. Designed to help make the county safe, stable and full of opportunity for young people, the programme aims to give access to good health, education and other services to the children and young people of Warwickshire.
Flourish with Warwickshire
Not only is Warwickshire dedicated to the children and families of their county, but it also puts significant effort into supporting its social workers, in relation to both their professional development and personal wellbeing.
John started out as a social worker before working his way up to assistant director. He believes anyone can progress at Warwickshire, just like he did, with the council providing full support every step of the way.
Similarly, Gemma Ryder, who is now a senior practitioner, was a newly qualified social worker only three years ago in the same team. Gemma agrees that Warwickshire is dedicated to its staff’s wellbeing, and particularly loves the ‘Time to Talk’ calls that the team can access, where they can book in slots to chat with John. This dedicated time with senior management is a chance to genuinely be heard and speaks volumes about the council’s commitment to its teams’ welfare and advancement.
Warwickshire’s very own Children and Families Academy launched in September 2021, bringing a new approach to learning and development in the service through workshops, group supervision sessions, learning through experience and reflecting on individual practice, and as a team. Through the academy, a fantastic and supportive community has been created for social workers to develop their skills, with a real focus on wellbeing and happiness for their social work professionals, both in and outside of work.
Every team member matters
Service manager Calvin Smith moved to Warwickshire in 1992 as a student and stayed put for the council’s culture. Over the years, he’s seen how the authority has stayed true to being child-focused and working in partnership with families, avoiding intervention where possible.
An aspect of the council’s culture that Calvin most appreciates is that all staff are actively asked for their views, no matter their role, and he feels he learns something new every week, often from newly qualified social workers.
Social worker Ifti Taj echoes this sentiment; he loves the “interaction with colleagues to pull together expertise and knowledge, making the best decisions for children and families”. Likewise, service manager George Shipman loves the friendly and supportive environment, where he and his team are always learning and making changes.
Unlock your potential with Warwickshire and Liquid Personnel
As proud partners of Warwickshire, Liquid Personnel is exclusively recruiting permanent children and families’ social workers to support the council’s mission of empowering and supporting those families in need.
If you’re a social work professional looking for a rewarding career in a great environment, along with flexible working and fantastic training schemes, Liquid can bring you opportunities at Warwickshire you won’t find anywhere else. These roles are, currently, largely situated within the safeguarding and support and initial response teams.
Warwickshire County Council honours its commitment to staff welfare with:
- Regular restorative supervision with your line manager, which is reflective and analytical, supporting you to provide the best services for families alongside developing yourself, and contributing to your team development;
- Regular employee feedback surveys that help to constantly improve the employee experience;
- A ‘Staff Wellbeing and Volunteering Day’, which is a paid day of leave to enjoy activities that support wellbeing and mental health;
- Flexible working that fits around your needs (practitioners work two days per week in the office on average);
- The latest technology and devices for employees, including a smartphone and a Microsoft Surface Pro.
Warwickshire’s training and development opportunities include workshops, presentation and training event days, as well as learning tools to help employees perform their role to the best of their abilities. Further enhancing working life in Warwickshire, office buildings sit in beautiful surroundings with great transport links.
Being responsible for the diverse needs of Warwickshire’s population means there are a variety of opportunities available to you, allowing you to further your career. You’ll improve the county and see just how much of a meaningful difference you can make to children and families.
Turn to Liquid Personnel at any point
With Liquid, you’re in safe hands. You will have direct contact with one of their expert recruitment consultants, who will be available to support you at every stage of your next career move. So, if there’s anything you need from the day you register, right up until your employment, you can rest assured your consultant will be with you every step of the way. If you’re interested in opportunities in Warwickshire and will be looking to relocate to the area, the team at Liquid will also offer you dedicated support and advice.
Read more about working with Warwickshire County Council and apply directly for the roles you’re interested in via liquidpersonnel.com
If you would like to discuss these opportunities in more depth or have any questions at all, you can contact Jolli Heer at Liquid Personnel, who would be glad to hear from you.
Jolli Heer
Senior Recruitment Consultant
