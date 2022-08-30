Were you at the first Community Care Live in 1997?

Picture: Gary Brigden

Community Care is marking 25 years of its flagship event Community Care Live in October 2022 and we want to hear from social workers who attended the first ever event.

If you were starting out in your career and attended Community Care Live in 1997, please email us at communitycare@markallengroup.co.uk and let us know if you will be coming this year. We’d like to interview you about your social work career and hear your memories of Live events over the years.

This year’s Community Care Live will take place on 11 and 12 October at the Business Design Centre in Islington, north London. For the first time, free entry will be extended to occupational therapists, care managers, adult social care workers, registered mental health nurses and social work students in all years of study, not just their final year.

Attendees will be able to access a free expert seminar programme providing essential learning and training for social work professionals.

The event is supported by an exhibition where visitors, exhibitors and speakers can meet, network and share learning with other organisations within the sector including local authorities, residential care providers, suppliers, recruiters, the voluntary sector and universities.

Book your place at Community Care Live here.