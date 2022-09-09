Social care sector joins tributes to Queen

The Queen, pictured in 2007 (credit: Pixabay)

The social care sector has joined tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday at the age of 96, after a 70-year reign.

The British Association of Social Workers said it offered “deepest condolences to the royal family, her friends and all those who mourn her both in the UK and abroad”, while it wished her successor, King Charles III, well in his role.

The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services said that as head of state, the Queen had “played a central role in British life, bringing the country together at times of social change and shaping our values as a nation”.

Its chief executive, Cathie Williams, also highlighted the potential impact of her death on people needing care and support.

“Grief and unexpected change are difficult life challenges,” she said. “There may be people close to us struggling to understand and make sense of these difficult emotions. People needing care and support may feel even more isolated. Today particularly we will stand together, be kind and understanding to one another.”

Support for charities and care staff

Care England chief executive Martin Green said the provider umbrella body was “deeply saddened” by the Queen’s death and would “always be grateful for her support to so many charities and care services over her long and distinguished reign”.

In April 2020, during the first Covid lockdown, the Queen paid tribute to care staff, and other key workers, for their service during the pandemic, in a televised address. She said they had “selflessly [continued] their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all, adding: “I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.”

The Queen was a patron of many charities, including older people’s support organisation Friends of the Elderly, Shaftesbury Young People, now a grant-giving body but formerly a care provider for young people, and disability charity Leonard Cheshire, which said: “We pay tribute to her amazing support of disabled people throughout the Commonwealth and the world. We mourn with the world at the loss of such an inspirational, caring, and dedicated leader.”

In its tribute, What Works for Children’s Social Care used a quote from the Queen about the wisdom of youth and the challenges young people face today.