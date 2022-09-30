Temporarily registered social workers no longer able to practise

Photo: SergeVo/Adobe Stock

Social workers temporarily registered in England and Wales during the pandemic will no longer be able to practise after today.

Social Work England will remove temporarily registered practitioners – who numbered about 6,500 as of this summer – while Social Care Wales will close its temporary register to its five remaining members.

Temporary registration was introduced in March 2020 under the Coronavirus Act, to bolster the workforce, in case of increases in demand or staff depletion due to sick leave or self-isolation.

In England, temporary registration was applied automatically to about 8,000 practitioners who had left the register over the previous two years.

They were then supplemented by those who left the register voluntarily up to December 2020, or were removed in November of that year following the annual renewal process.

In November 2021, Social Work England began removing the temporary registration of those who had left the full register more than two years previously, as a public protection measure, given that the group were not subject to any pre-registration checks.

Few practitioners temporarily registered

Though data was not collected on the use of temporarily registered practitioners, a survey in March 2021 found only around 100 of 13,500 practitioners who were then temporarily registered in England were practising.

A different approach was followed in Wales, with Social Care Wales inviting previously registered practitioners to opt into a temporary list to enable them to practise. As of December 2021, 79 practitioners were on this register.

The Welsh list was closed to new professionals in March of this year, but those already on it were permitted to continue practising, as have those practitioners who had remained temporarily registered in England.

Social Work England tweeted earlier this week that those still temporarily registered needed to apply to restore their registration if they wanted to continue practising, or return to practice – at a cost of £135.

Restoration is available to anyone previously registered with Social Work England or predecessor regulator the Health and Care Professions Council. Anyone who has been out of practice for two years or more must provide evidence of how they have kept their skills and knowledge up to date.

Social Care Wales has its own arrangements for practitioners returning to its main register.