Latest survey on impact of Covid on social workers and care staff opens

Photo: momius/Adobe Stock

The latest in a series of surveys into Covid-19’s impact on the quality of life of social workers, care staff and health professionals has opened.

The launch of the sixth round of the health and social care workforce study follows the results of the fifth, which showed that social workers’ wellbeing at work was lower than that of other staff groups.

The research asks practitioners about their quality of life at work, overall wellbeing, the extent to which they feel burnt out and coping strategies they use in response.

The current round runs from 25 November 2022 to 13 January 2023, and is open to employed, self-employed or agency staff, whether they have taken part in previous rounds of the research or not. The survey should take about 15 minutes to do and is completely confidential.

It is available here or can be accessed by scanning the QR code below.

If you would like further information about the research, please contact Dr Paula McFadden on p.mcfadden@ulster.ac.uk or other members of the research team on hscworkforcestudy@gmail.com.