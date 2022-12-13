Victoria Butler: Why I like working LCC’s children’s services

I have been based in the west Lindsay FAST team since 2019 and am currently in the last year of my social work apprenticeship.

Right from the beginning I was welcomed by the team and have felt supported by management and my colleagues throughout my apprenticeship. I have been given some fantastic opportunities such as the family finding training and I’m continuously supported to learn and develop my skills and given space to reflect.

In West Lindsay, the office is made up of social care, early help, business support and health visitors and this means we can work together and draw on each other’s skills. I love building relationships with children and their families and empowering them to reach their goals.

