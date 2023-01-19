Festival of Learning is back with a week of high-quality social care training

Community Care’s Festival of Learning is back, offering practitioners a week of high-quality, virtual social care training from leading experts.
Registration is now open for the event, from 27-31 March 2023, with a wealth of learning on offer for adults’ and children’s social workers, team managers, practice educators, occupational therapists and other social care practitioners.
Topics on this year’s programme include adult attachment, hoarding, the Liberty Protection Safeguards, listening and talking to children, practice with autistic children, self-harm and working with diversity as a practice educator.
And until the end of January, we are offering delegates a launch offer rate of £24 plus VAT per session, which will be followed by an early bird rate of £28 plus VAT until the end of next month.
Alongside the paid-for programme, there are also two free sessions, courtesy of our sponsors, Wiltshire Council and Cafcass.
The hour-long webinar sessions run from 9.30am to 4.30pm each day, enabling you to tailor your attendance according to your needs, work commitments and the time you have available.
This year’s festival sessions
- Building emotional resilience as a social work manager
- Attachment-based practice with adults
- The return of CQC assessments of adults’ services: what it means for you
- Understanding hoarding: a trauma-based approach
- Partnership and transformation in prevention and early intervention (sponsored by Wiltshire Council)
- Listening and talking to children: developing emotionally literate relationships in social work practice
- Practice educators: working with diversity and anti-racist practice with social work students on placement
- Modernising mental health legislation: the new Mental Health Bill
- Learning not blaming – promoting reflection and critical thinking
- The legacy of Covid for adults: how to identify and address older people’s ‘hidden’ physical and mental health needs
- Translating findings from national child protection and child sexual abuse reviews into local practice improvements
- Professional curiosity: finding meaning in social and emotional responses of children
- Understanding child and adolescent-to-parent violence and abuse
- Occupational therapy: maintaining our identity
- Liberty Protection Safeguards: coming soon
- From diagnosis to support: improving understanding and practice for autistic children
- Attention seeking or something more? What is self-harm really all about?
Sign up now for your sessions of choice.
