Festival of Learning is back with a week of high-quality social care training

From adult attachment to the Liberty Protection Safeguards, professional curiosity to how best to communicate with children, there is a wealth of learning for practitioners in our second week-long virtual event

By on January 19, 2023 in Adults, Children, Workforce
Young social worker working remotely
Credit: Anton/Adobe Stock

Community Care’s Festival of Learning is back, offering practitioners a week of high-quality, virtual social care training from leading experts.

Registration is now open for the event, from 27-31 March 2023, with a wealth of learning on offer for adults’ and children’s social workers, team managers, practice educators, occupational therapists and other social care practitioners.

Topics on this year’s programme include adult attachment, hoarding, the Liberty Protection Safeguards, listening and talking to children, practice with autistic children, self-harm and working with diversity as a practice educator.

And until the end of January, we are offering delegates a launch offer rate of £24 plus VAT per session, which will be followed by an early bird rate of £28 plus VAT until the end of next month.

Alongside the paid-for programme, there are also two free sessions, courtesy of our sponsors, Wiltshire Council and Cafcass.

The hour-long webinar sessions run from 9.30am to 4.30pm each day, enabling you to tailor your attendance according to your needs, work commitments and the time you have available.

This year’s festival sessions

Sign up now for your sessions of choice.
