Social work training at your fingertips: one week to go until Festival of Learning 2023!

If you have spare slots in your diary for next week (27-31 March 2023), book yourself in for webinars on everything from hoarding and self-harm to anti-racist practice and professional curiosity

By on March 20, 2023 in Adults, Children, Workforce
Manager and social worker talking about work over a computer
Photo: nd3000/Fotolia

There’s just a week to go until Community Care’s Festival of Learning returns for its second year providing virtual learning to social workers and other social care professionals.

If you have spare slots in your diary next week (27-31 March 2023), our programme of webinars offers the perfect way to fit in some additional continuing professional development.

There is something for everyone from adults’ or children’s social workers at all levels to social work managers and occupational therapists.

And while most sessions are charged at our full delegate rate, of £34 + VAT, we also have two free webinars on the schedule, courtesy of our sponsors, Cafcass and Wiltshire Council.

The full programme is below so sign up for your chosen sessions now!

This year’s festival sessions

