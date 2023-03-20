Social work training at your fingertips: one week to go until Festival of Learning 2023!

There’s just a week to go until Community Care’s Festival of Learning returns for its second year providing virtual learning to social workers and other social care professionals.
If you have spare slots in your diary next week (27-31 March 2023), our programme of webinars offers the perfect way to fit in some additional continuing professional development.
There is something for everyone from adults’ or children’s social workers at all levels to social work managers and occupational therapists.
And while most sessions are charged at our full delegate rate, of £34 + VAT, we also have two free webinars on the schedule, courtesy of our sponsors, Cafcass and Wiltshire Council.
The full programme is below so sign up for your chosen sessions now!
This year’s festival sessions
- Building emotional resilience as a social work manager
- Attachment-based practice with adults
- The return of CQC assessments of adults’ services: what it means for you
- Understanding hoarding: a trauma-based approach
- Partnership and transformation in prevention and early intervention (sponsored by Wiltshire Council)
- Listening and talking to children: developing emotionally literate relationships in social work practice
- Practice educators: working with diversity and anti-racist practice with social work students on placement
- Modernising mental health legislation: the new Mental Health Bill
- Learning not blaming – promoting reflection and critical thinking
- The legacy of Covid for adults: how to identify and address older people’s ‘hidden’ physical and mental health needs
- Translating findings from national child protection and child sexual abuse reviews into local practice improvements
- Professional curiosity: finding meaning in social and emotional responses of children
- The social worker as a professional witness
- Understanding child and adolescent-to-parent violence and abuse
- Occupational therapy: maintaining our identity
- Liberty Protection Safeguards: coming soon
- Working with adults with executive functioning challenges
- From diagnosis to support: improving understanding and practice for autistic children
- Attention seeking or something more? What is self-harm really all about?
