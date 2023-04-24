What’s your next career move?

We recognise the need to open our doors and engage with anyone who has a potential interest in Surrey for their next career move, so that they have the opportunity to understand what it is really like to work here at Surrey. So what better way to get that insight than inviting candidates to visit our Surrey offices and speak to our staff?

With this in mind, Surrey will be holding hiring days for qualified children’s social workers across all of our offices over the next few months.

The planned hiring days are as follows:

North East (Walton-On-Thames) – 9th May

North West (Woking) – 5th June

South West (Guildford) – 23rd June

South East (Reigate) – 19th July

There will tours of the offices and the opportunity to speak to staff from Assessment, Family Safeguarding, Safeguarding Adolescents, Children with Disabilities, Children Looked After and the Surrey Children’s Services Academy. Slots are spread over the day at 9.30am, 1pm and 5.30pm. This includes the chance to sign up to take part in a short interview on the day for one of our roles!

There is a sign up link here – https://lnkd.in/dZC_7bzN

Come along and meet our fantastic social care staff.