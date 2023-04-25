Webinar: what next for deprivation of liberty after LPS delay?

Photo: hakinmhan/Adobe Stock

Social care practitioners can find out what the government’s delay to the Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS) means for their practice at a webinar this Friday (28 April).

Tim Spencer-Lane, a lawyer specialising in mental capacity, will talk through the implications of the government’s decision to defer LPS beyond the next election, with no plan to implement it thereafter.

Tim, who is also Community Care Inform’s legal editor, will review the existing legal framework provided by the Mental Capacity Act 2005 and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, which will now be in place for the foreseeable future.

He will also analyse the most significant case law surrounding deprivation of liberty in the webinar, which is part of Community Care’s Festival of Learning event and has been rescheduled from 31 March 2023.

If you have already booked a slot for the webinar, you will be able to log in using the link provided in the confirmation email.

If not, register for the session now, at the full delegate rate of £34 plus VAT.

The webinar runs from 10.30-11.30am on 28 April 2023.