Get up to speed with the relaunched Public Law Outline

The Public Law Outline was relaunched last year with the aim of cutting delays in the length of care proceedings to meet the statutory 26-week target, including by reducing the number and scope of hearings.

A core part of the relaunch was ensuring that the pre-proceedings phase was used as effectively as possible in giving families the opportunity to stay together, underpinned by best practice guidance.

To help social workers navigate their way through these changes, Community Care Inform Children is holding a webinar on the topic, from 2pm-3pm on 28 February 2024, delivered by experienced family lawyer Bruce Tregoning.

During the session, which is free for Inform Children subscribers, Bruce will help you to understand:

Your priorities and responsibilities at each stage of the PLO, setting out the court’s expectations of social workers.

How to use assessments effectively to investigate concerns, formulate plans and encourage change within the family, and how these can support court evidence if necessary.

