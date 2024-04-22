Podcast: turning challenge into opportunity – social workers share their experiences of working in a large county

In this episode of the Workforce Insights podcast, we speak to social workers from Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, who share their experience of working in a large rural county.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many families became isolated and levels of need, for example in relation to domestic abuse, went up. The long-lasting effects of the pandemic on service users are still being seen by practitioners at NCT.

Guests Brian Browne and Mason Poore, both of whom work in one of NCT’s support and safeguarding teams, discuss the challenges families and young people face.

They also talk about how supportive and visible leadership, and recognition for doing well in your role, helps them do their jobs better and keeps them motivated in their practice.

We’re also joined by student social worker Cherise Campbell-Sullivan, who tells us about her experience of her placement at NCT.

Listen now:

Listen to “Turning challenge into opportunity – social workers share experiences of working in a large county” on Spreaker.

You can listen to the podcast using the player above, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Spreaker or wherever you normally listen to podcasts.

Here is the transcript of the podcast.

Interested in a career at NCT? Check out the latest vacancies.

Take a look at NCT’s employer profile.



