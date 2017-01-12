Foster carers face ‘drastic’ fee cuts under council plans

Picture: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock

A council’s plans for “drastic” cuts to foster carer allowances risk negatively affecting children, according to fostering experts.

The Fostering Network issued the warning as Bradford council’s cabinet unanimously backed proposals to reduce fostering rates to the government’s recommended minimum allowances. Foster carers stand to lose up to £35 a week under the plans. The council wants to phase in the changes from next April, saving £227,000 in each of the first two years rising to £454,000 annually.

The council defended the cuts as necessary, saying the reduced rates would bring fostering in line with adoption, special guardianship and residence allowances. It said failing to align the payments would leave the council exposed to a judicial review, a claim questioned by a lawyer who told Community Care there was no “sudden legal emergency” demanding action (see box below).

Fostering campaigners, unions and individual carers, dozens of whom attended this week’s cabinet meeting, all recognised the pressure on council budgets but voiced concerns over the impact Bradford’s decision will have on children and carers.

Kevin Williams, the Fostering Network’s chief executive, said many authorities had frozen their rates in response to tightening funding from central government but cutting them was highly unusual.

He said: “The cost of looking after children is not reducing, therefore cutting allowances is a drastic step with knock-on effects for foster carers and the children in their care. Foster carers are increasingly being forced to subsidise the care of the children they are looking after – or the children will go without – and this is truly shocking.”

He added. “We are in danger of foster carer finances becoming a race to the bottom, with the wellbeing of thousands of children under threat.”

The charity reported last year that councils were cutting back on additional payments made to foster carers; for example to cover school uniforms or mileage. Two-thirds of carers said they had been hit in some way by reduced allowances.

Bradford council saved £415,000 last year by ending add-on payments such as retainers and a holiday scheme.

Local representatives from the GMB union, which counts foster carers among its members, said the council’s decision to cut back base fostering fees was “grossly naïve”.

Pete Davies, the GMB’s senior organiser for West Yorkshire, said: “We get that the local authority faces massive cuts and difficult decisions, but the priority is supposed to be the most vulnerable people.

“If 50 foster carers leave, the problem doesn’t leave with them and the cost [of residential care] is enormous.”

The report presented to Bradford council’s executive acknowledges that the cuts risk carers leaving its service. But it argues that top-up fees paid to carers based on their skills and experience mean that its offer is still competitive.

But one local foster carer who said they stand to lose thousands of pounds under the changes, told Community Care they had looked in detail into fees in other authorities. When long-service bonuses, complex health fees and second-placement payments had been factored in, the advantages of Bradford’s offer were far less clear cut, they said.

“People actually started giving notice [of their intent to stop fostering] after the decision,” the carer said. “Everyone knows inflation is rising; you already spend your own money to meet expenses. This is taking money and opportunities away from kids.”

Bradford council said the decision to phase in the changes will help minimise the impact. Val Slater, the council’s executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “At Bradford we have 450 foster carers who are extremely dedicated to providing safe, supportive and loving homes to children and young people who have had a difficult start to their lives.

“We want to continue to support these much-needed individuals and families, but at the same time have to balance our books. We hope that these proposals manage to achieve both these things.”