Jo Brand’s social work comedy to return for second series

A promotional shot for Jo Brand's Damned sitcom

Jo Brand’s social work comedy, ‘Damned’, will return for a second series this year.

The comedy about a child protection social work team appeared on Channel 4 last year and received mixed reviews among the social work profession.

Channel 4 told The Radio Times the programme will return for another six-part series and will feature a social work team wrestling with “legislation that no one can really fathom”.

The channel said that in a post-Brexit world, Brand’s social worker character remains “irritable, chaotic and resentful as ever as she tries to juggle home, work, family and her far-too-present ex-husband”.

Brand told the magazine she was looking forward to a second series, adding: “It’s one of my favourite alternative worlds to be in and I think there are going to be quite a few unsettling challenges for our team.”