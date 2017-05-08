Conservatives pledge to scrap ‘flawed’ Mental Health Act

Theresa May has pledged to scrap the Mental Health Act 1983 if the Conservatives are re-elected.
The prime minister promised to replace the Act with a new Mental Health Treatment bill that would introduce:
- Revised thresholds for detentions in a bid to stop the powers being “over used”.
- A new code of practice aimed at reducing the disproportionate use of mental health detention for minority groups.
- A new set of safeguards for people with mental health problems who have capacity to refuse or consent to treatment, so that “they can never be treated against their will”.
Mental health professionals, charities and patients would be consulted on the plans, which come against the backdrop of a steep rise in Mental Health Act detentions in recent years.
The Tories described the proposals as the biggest change to mental health treatment law in more than 30 years.
May said: “On my first day in Downing Street last July, I described shortfalls in mental health services as one of the burining injustices in our country. It is abundantly clear to me that the discriminatory use of a law passed more than three decades ago is a key part of the reason for this.
“So today I am pledging to rip up the 1983 Act and introduce in its place a new law which finally confronts the discrimination and unnecessary detention that takes place too often.”
The Conservative leader also pledged to reform the Equality Act to protect people with mental health conditions from being discriminated against at work, and vowed to hire 10,000 more staff for NHS mental health services by 2020.
Labour accused the Conservatives of failing to adequately fund mental health services during their time in government.
Research by Community Care, published in March 2015, found funding for NHS mental health trusts dropped 8% in real-terms over the course of the coalition government.
Barbara Keeley, Labour’s shadow mental health minister, said: “The Tories have not delivered on their promise to give mental health the same priority as physical health. They appear to be offering no extra funding and have consistently raided mental health budgets over the last seven years.
“Warm words from the Tories will not help to tackle the injustice of unequal treatment in mental health.”
I simply wouldnt trust them to look at my nanas Wart.
Filibustering, not a vote winning for me. Surely it should be changed because it’s the right thing to do not because it may get a greater vote. This is not yet more promise of jam tomorrow.
Bearing in mind the Care Act 2014, adult safeguarding six principles,Mental Capacity Act 2005,Mental Health Act 1983,Human Rights Act 1998. Relevant criminal charges and sanctions,Deprivation of Liberty ( Dols), potentially there is enough legal interventions available to be argued and ultimately inherited jurisdiction already exists.
One guesses any argument, legal battle as it already is under existing legislation, irrespective of what rabbit can be bought out from the election hat.
Review of existing legislation should be an ongoings, which is generated in case law. So if the listing government argue that it will make the changes say half voted in, why are they being so negligent, making the changes now.
Oh, this is just another election story rather than a real newsworthy story
Maharg can i respond to ure points
1-detention can be overused if one concedes the threshold for detention is relatively low (if)
2-i agree. But if the issue is backed by legislation it would have good impact. I agree with you regarding resources.
3-the argument that there is enough protection for those with capacity is in my view wrong-the MHA can over ride a capacitous refusal.
I would add that, in my view, more weight should be given to the social model. Medical treatment, as prioritised by the MHA is not always the best approach. Sometimes a good therapeutic relationship with their worker (or what ever) is better than meds. Further, the medical model does little to consider the social causative reasons for distress. I am not rubbishing psychiatry but feel the social model should be given further weight in any new legislation.
She wants fewer people to be detained so that she has to fund fewer beds.That’s the core of it. She can dress it up any way she likes, but her true priorities are clear.
See
Public Accounts Committee (2017) Local support for people with a learning disability
https://www.publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm201617/cmselect/cmpubacc/1038/103802.htm
A lot of the same issues apply?
”
…more needs to be done to address known barriers: money is not moving with the patient to pay for support in the community, too many people are not having care and treatment reviews and the uncertainty caused by the proposed changes to local housing allowance risks hampering the provision of accommodation in the community.
We are also concerned that support for people with a learning disability who live in the community is patchy; there are significant local variations but, on average, fewer than 6% of people with a learning disability are in employment and only 23% of people with a learning disability are registered as such with their GPs. There needs to be a greater focus on measuring outcomes and improvements to the quality of life from the £8 billion central and local government spend each year on this support.”
No one should EVER be treated against their will especially if it’s known while they had capacity it’s something they were dead against… There are ALWAYS other ways than drugs
She forgot to say ”law passed more than three decades ago by Margaret Thatcher’s government”
Starting with Cameron’s ‘Big Society” I’ve lost count of how many thatcherisms big ideas have been shown the red card by subsequent Tory governments… maybe there is still hope for the miners..
Right, so you’re telling me the “shortfalls in mental health services… and unnecessary detentions” are due to a rubbish law. It’s nothing to do with chronic underfunding services for a number of years…budgets for mental health trusts shrunk by £150 million in 4 years* and nearly 7000 fewer specialist doctors and nurses since 2010**. I assume the increased detentions under The Mental Health Act over recent years are because Social Workers and Doctors have nothing better to do, not the fact community mental health services are on their knees.
As someone who works in this area of social work, I find this attempt to win votes appalling. It negates all the hard work of professionals in social work, police, NHS, voluntary sector who are trying their best at a difficult time and it’s downright offensive to people with mental health needs to pretend mostof the current issues in services are not directly linked to government policy over the last decade.
*http://www.nationalhealthexecutive.com/Health-Care-News/bma-slams-wholly-unacceptable-mental-health-underfunding
**http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-39836506
The Mental Health Act has been in need of complete replacement for many years so this is welcome news in principle, but I wonder whether Mrs May realises what she would be taking on, and whether it will be quietly dropped when the scale of the task becomes apparent. The review of the 1959 Mental Health Act which started in 1975 took 8 years to produce a modest improvement in the form of the 1983 Act; the attempt to produce a completely new Act which started in 1998 was abandoned, together with two draft Bills, after an 8 year impasse between the government and the professional bodies and user/carer groups, with limited changes to the 1983 Act then being forced through in 2007 against strong opposition. And that was when the governments had vastly more in-house resources to deal with major legislative reform than does the present one, after big cutbacks in staff numbers and with Brexit now drawing away most of the remaining experienced civil servants. I think the Department of Health will now struggle to find the capacity even to deal with the replacement for DoLS, which will require only a tiny fraction of the resources needed to replace the MHA.
And if they think that a new Act will reduce the proportion of patients detained, they’re kidding themselves – the opposite is likely to be the case. Historically, the threshold for detention under the MHA has been much higher than the threshold for Article 5 deprivation of liberty set in 2014 by the Supreme Court in the Cheshire West case – the so-called “acid test” – and although the Article 5 caselaw applies to the MHA too, and not just to DoLS, MHA practice has largely failed to catch up (or psychiatrists have shunted patients into DoLS rather than detain them under the MHA). Any new law, however, would need to be fully Article 5 compliant, meaning that very few if any patients without capacity could be admitted informally to acute wards.
This has all the hallmarks of a “smoke and mirrors” exercise. MHA83 is a fundamentally good piece of legislation that has stood the test of time across varying governments. There is nothing in it that requires children to be kept in police cells and it explicitly offers strong protections against inappropriate detentions. There are certainly problems with access to appropriate and local places of safety and timely assessment under S136 but ministers could redress those issues without new primary legislation. Talking about new law seems to be a distraction from rather than a route to effective service improvement.