One week left to complete our survey on care package reductions

Photo: mnirat/fotolia

We are asking adults’ social workers to share their experiences of reviewing and reducing care packages in the current financial climate.

The survey, which takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, will close on 31 May.

It’s being run by Community Care and the Care and Support Alliance, a coalition of Britain’s leading charities representing older and disabled people and their carers.

The move to target care packages for savings has sparked concern. Campaigners have warned of “significant cuts” that jeopardise the right to independent living. Some cases have also reached the courts. In March this year, a severely disabled man lost a High Court challenge over a council’s decision to reduce his support by 42%.

At the same time, we know that in some cases, people’s needs will have changed and their support can be reduced safely and fairly. Social workers have a duty to promote independence and alternative, less expensive ways of meeting needs can be found.

We are therefore asking social workers, and other local authority social services staff whose role includes reviewing care packages, to share their experiences with us.

The survey includes 13 questions and can be completed anonymously. Take it here.