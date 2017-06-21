Children’s principal social worker role ‘has failed spectacularly’

The principal social worker role has “failed spectacularly” in children’s services and could “disappear” in the next year, a leading expert has said.
Tony Stanley, chief social worker at Birmingham council and a former principal social worker, said the PSW role in children’s services was weak and at risk of being weakened further as local council budgets shrink.
He said: “I think organisations will say ‘You aren’t able to enlarge your offer to the system, you are additional to what we are doing’; and that’s a problem.”
Stanley said the adult’s PSW role was better defined and the inclusion of it in statutory guidance underpinning the Care Act 2014 had helped this group be more effective in stating their importance to the system.
Speaking last week at Frontline’s Consultant Social Work Conference, Stanley told social workers that children’s PSWs had been “pulled in every direction” since the role was recommended in Eileen Munro’s 2011 review of child protection.
He said PSWs had become entangled in a debate about what the role involved for too long.
“We need to move away from a debate about who does what, because all the time we’re debating this the PSW is caught up in a squabble about what they do and how they do it,” he said
“Unless PSWs say ‘We are important’, as adult’s social care are beginning to do, then [the role in] children and families will disappear off our landscape I think in the next 12-18 months.”
Stanley said PSWs were “fantastic” and trying their best. But he claimed, as a network, children’s PSWs had failed to have a national impact by debating key topics and making public comment on social issues.
“I think that the PSW promise [was] to understand the architecture, understand the system’s architecture and make comment about where that was weaker and where that was stronger,” Stanley said.
He added it became clear “after the first year” this would not happen, as PSWs were being tasked with a range of different things by local authorities, which prevented them from focusing on the role as it was intended.
He said some councils were still failing to carry out social work health checks, a key recommendation of the social work reform board.
“I think that’s a key role of the PSW, [without it] how on earth are we able to marshal an argument about the culture of our workplace, about the experience of our practitioners?” Stanley said.
I agree whole heartedly, there are some LA who have no appointed PSW.
As social care complaints manager I made my concerns about P.S.W Role from outset,it was obvious the role was untenable and was just a cost cutter role to reduce numbers of Team Managers.
Don’t fully agree that this is solely the fault of the system when the lead for the children’s network is ineffective and unreliable. He has no clear way of taking the network forward unlike colleagues in Adult services. His inconsistency has played out in so many forms that it has hindered the potential of the network A vote of no confidence is what is needed
Whilst Tony’s comments are well made, as long as the role is owned and promoted by senior managers it can have a great impact in CYP. It has had less of an impact nationally as, frankly, the DfE does not like uncomfortable truths coming from the front line.
PSWs need to carve out a space for themselves and prove themselves useful to the organisation. Given Ofsted’s correct focus on practice an influential and impactful PSW who makes a demonstrable difference really helps and will do even more so in the new Ofsted inspections.
Tony will be pleased to know I have just appointed a new PSW after the retirement of the previous post holder – she was fabulous and the new one will be too!
PSW Colleagues,
The recent reporting in Community Care of comments I made at Frontline’s leadership conference has generated a great deal of discussion and some consternation. Raising questions about the divergent roles we have in our workplaces must include a healthy questioning of the PSW role, and our distinction or growing convergence with workforce leads, learning leads, quality assurance leads, consultant social workers and others. The presentation argued for teaching partnerships as a new and exciting way forward for practice leadership. I celebrated some excellent local PSW achievements while questioning the lack of a national driving force for reform. After five years in the PSW role, my reflections invite questioning, and by exploring achievements, the gap of a driving force of system reformers is illuminated, and for me that was always the promise of the collective and national children’s PSW cohort.
Tony Stanley
Chief Social Work Officer, Birmingham
Chair West-Midlands Social Work Teaching Partnership