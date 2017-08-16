Social worker struck off after ‘deplorable conduct’ revealed by audio recording

A social worker has been struck off for “deplorable” and “disgraceful” conduct after a recording revealed him breaking the confidentiality of a service user to the person accused of abusing her.
A HCPC conduct and competence committee struck off the social worker after he said the woman in the case was a “pathological liar” and had “bi-polar”.
The social worker was interviewing the man accused of abusing the woman as part of a child protection investigation. The man had been accused of standing on the pregnant woman’s face and threatening to pour oil on her. She escaped by jumping out of a window. The man was later convicted of assaulting her.
The committee said the recording of this meeting, taken by the man, showed the social worker’s tone was “wholly disrespectful” and at worst “bordering on degrading”.
The social worker admitted to saying the things on the recording, as revealed in an internal investigation into his actions.
‘Deplorable’
He told the man the location and times of meetings the woman would be attending, which the panel said put her and her unborn child at risk. He also discussed confidential information she gave to the local women and children’s aid group.
The panel said he had abused a position of trust and potentially jeopardised an ongoing police investigation.
In the council’s internal investigation, the registrant said he had “no excuse” and responded “God knows why I said that” when the recording was played back to him.
Despite admitting the allegations, the social worker offered no explanation as to why he said what he did, and did not give a “real expression of remorse”.
The HCPC concluded: “There can be no explanation for his actions, which was deplorable conduct that fell seriously short of the required standards.”
“The Panel concluded that the misconduct was so serious and so disgraceful in this case that it was not capable of being remediated. The panel therefore concluded that a Striking Off Order was the only proportionate sanction and one that would protect the public, uphold public confidence in the Social Work profession and in the regulatory process,” the panel said.
Poor SW we all make mistakes
Poor victim who was trodden on, more like. I have no sympathy for the social worker, who showed no remorse for his actions and has no place working with vulnerable clients.
Suzy,
There are mistakes – unintended and errors made whilst doing a job well with good intent. (Due to inexperience, stress, overwhelm or tiredness)
And there are huge errors of judgement – made whilst doing the job with deliberate, malicious intent.
This “poor” SW surely falls into the latter?
‘”Poor Social worker, we all make mistakes?” Please tell me you are not a social worker?
This is no conduct for any human being except those who want to do harm to vulnerable people. Well done HCPC, there should be a review of all his cases to ensure protection for all his vulnerable clients.
This is much more than a mistake there can be no excuses for this type of behaviour from someone in a position of trust.
The right decision given the circumstances. He made assumptions about the victim and put her and her unborn child in danger.
I think that there is often confusion for sw on where transparency and confidentiality start and stop. Also if meetings were cp meetings for example it may have been unclear to the sw. Greater discussion is needed I. Supervision about these areas of potential conflict
So youve got a s47 in relation to DV, the female partner puts her and her unborn babies life at risk by fleeing the scene out of a window and the SW is confused about telling the DV perpetrator where the victim is. I’ve heard of being risk averse, but risk blindness is a new one.
What, no comments wailing about how beastly the regulator is to social workers who have clearly breached the relevant standards? (I fully expect this comment will not be published).