Social worker struck off after ‘deplorable conduct’ revealed by audio recording

Picture: Bits-and-splits/Fotolia

A social worker has been struck off for “deplorable” and “disgraceful” conduct after a recording revealed him breaking the confidentiality of a service user to the person accused of abusing her.

A HCPC conduct and competence committee struck off the social worker after he said the woman in the case was a “pathological liar” and had “bi-polar”.

The social worker was interviewing the man accused of abusing the woman as part of a child protection investigation. The man had been accused of standing on the pregnant woman’s face and threatening to pour oil on her. She escaped by jumping out of a window. The man was later convicted of assaulting her.

The committee said the recording of this meeting, taken by the man, showed the social worker’s tone was “wholly disrespectful” and at worst “bordering on degrading”.

The social worker admitted to saying the things on the recording, as revealed in an internal investigation into his actions.

‘Deplorable’

He told the man the location and times of meetings the woman would be attending, which the panel said put her and her unborn child at risk. He also discussed confidential information she gave to the local women and children’s aid group.

The panel said he had abused a position of trust and potentially jeopardised an ongoing police investigation.

In the council’s internal investigation, the registrant said he had “no excuse” and responded “God knows why I said that” when the recording was played back to him.

Despite admitting the allegations, the social worker offered no explanation as to why he said what he did, and did not give a “real expression of remorse”.

The HCPC concluded: “There can be no explanation for his actions, which was deplorable conduct that fell seriously short of the required standards.”

“The Panel concluded that the misconduct was so serious and so disgraceful in this case that it was not capable of being remediated. The panel therefore concluded that a Striking Off Order was the only proportionate sanction and one that would protect the public, uphold public confidence in the Social Work profession and in the regulatory process,” the panel said.

Register now for Community Care Live London for two days of free and essential learning to boost your CPD, sharpen your legal knowledge and improve your practice, on 26-27 September.