Social workers offered support to return to practice as training scheme extended

Photo: adam121/fotolia

A pilot programme that supports social workers to return to the profession will be extended.

The ‘Come Back to Social Work’ programme, launched last year, will now partner with three regions in England to offer placements to 100 social work returners.

It is one of four ‘returner programmes’ to receive investment from the Government Equalities Office, as part of a £5m fund announced in the budget earlier this year.

The other three programmes will support civil servants, teachers and allied health professionals, including physiotherapists and radiographers.

‘Tailored training’

The ‘Come Back to Social Work’ programme is led by the Local Government Association (LGA). It was launched in response to fears that a shortage of experienced social workers in adults and children’s services was “reaching crisis point”.

In the first phase of the pilot 30 social workers were offered 13 weeks’ training to help prepare them to register with the HCPC and re-enter practice earlier this year.

It was open to social workers who had left the profession in the past two to five years.

In the next phase, which starts in November, the placements offered to 100 social workers will include tailored training and development to help them return to practice.

‘Important work’

Claire Kober, chair of the LGA’s resources board, said: “We are pleased that the government has recognised the importance of supporting the return of good, experienced social workers back into the profession.

“Social workers do incredibly important work in difficult circumstances and it’s vital they have the support that enables them to succeed.”

Register now for Community Care Live London for two days of free and essential learning to boost your CPD, sharpen your legal knowledge and improve your practice, on 26-27 September.