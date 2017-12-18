Social worker’s comments about a service user to colleagues was misconduct, HCPC says

A social worker who was found to have attended work under the influence of alcohol, spoken inappropriately about service users and accepted a caution for battery without notifying the regulator has been suspended by the Health and Care Professions’ Council.
During the hearing, the panel found the social worker had referred to a service user as “Mrs Fifty Shades of Grey” in front of colleagues.
The panel said it was “unacceptable” to have referred to a service user in this way.
“It is common knowledge that ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ is a sexually explicit novel. By implication, use of this phrase has sexual connotations and may create a particular impression of the person referred to,” the panel said.
“Colleagues found this uncomfortable and unacceptable, as would service users and the wider public. It was a serious falling short of the standards expected of a social worker or any other professional or employee,” it added. This was misconduct, the panel said.
Another allegation that she had discussed the popular book and film franchise with a service user was found not proved.
Inappropriate
The panel also heard evidence the social worker, who had previously stepped down from a manager position over sickness absences, had been under the influence of alcohol at work and failed to notify the HCPC over a caution for battery. It also said it had heard evidence to prove she had acted “inappropriately and/or erratically” around colleagues.
In deciding on the sanction, the panel said the risk of repetition was “high” because the social worker had failed to remediate her failings.
“There was a pattern of behaviour over time that was linked to the use of alcohol. At the time, the registrant denied that her use of alcohol was impacting on her practice. The panel has no information to say that this has changed. The impact of any repetition is potentially serious, with a risk of harm to service users and to the reputation of the profession,” the panel said.
In her favour, it said the social worker’s misconduct had happened over a “relatively short period of time”, and she was described as a “previously excellent” social worker.
It concluded a suspension order for six months was necessary.
Social worker in ‘revealing themselves as human’ shocker.
So human that we turn to work intoxicated.. what happened to accountability and responsibility ?..
Should they not also have looked as to why she abused alcohol? Just to blame her is simply not good enough!
She can get therapeutic input around alcohol etc when when she’s not responsible for vulnerable service users, it’s not for the panel to delve into reasons behind any addiction
Agree! What support might she have been offered? Who knows why her behaviour might have changed – given previously she was known to be an excellent social worker. Maybe a bit of support and maybe time off could have prevented this outcome. It all seems a bit ‘one sided’.
She also needed support and to be treated az human.
Gosh with the black humour needed to keep social workers sane they had better suspend all of us.
In social work if u fart u get the chop. Fakin laugh
Whilst the behaviour was inappropriate you do feel that the regulatory bodies show little understanding of the impact of the work on the individual’s ability to stay sane and coping . Makes you also wonder about the ability of her managers to empathise and support.
Unjustified and over-reacted. If the social worker would have directly addressed the service user as she did during a drink with colleagues (an environment where the social worker should have surely felt safe and surrounded by fellow professionals btw….), maybe the decision could have been justifiable. But considering the circumstances and above all, the human nature of any professional (this is not the place for rhetoric so I will leave it like that), the HCPC’s decision definitely appears to be way too harsh and unsustained. Just some thoughts. Oh, and another meaning to it, any frustration between colleagues seem to be logically to be satisfied by simply ‘telling off’ drink talks that your naive and unsuspecting colleague-future-ex dares to share and you might find ‘inappropriate’. Or at least HCPC definitely shows it supports such resolves …..
Wow that’s the entire work force sacked then –
The entire work force is turning up pissed?
Community Care ought to investigate
I worked with a male SW that spoke of his observation of me being Vanilla and asked if I had seen 50 shades of grey. I was mortified. When i complained it was ignored!!
His comments around the office were offensive yet management ignored my concerns!
Seems disproportionate punishment, no mention of support just a telling off.