Here is the criteria to be a board member of the new social work regulator

The process of establishing a new regulator for social workers continued to gather speed this week as the government posted job applications for up to eight non-executive board members to oversee the regulator’s development and future running.

The advert follows the news that Lord Patel of Bradford, a former social worker, was made the chair of the regulator, Social Work England.

Successful applicants will be involved in developing the regulator’s processes, strategies and policies. The board will also be required to consider how it can engage with service users and ensure it is considered in decision making. Appointments to the board will last for three years.

Social Work England board member criteria

The government’s advert says it is looking for board members who have expertise and ability in:

A commitment to the values of equality, human rights and inclusion and an ability to champion these and ensure they underpin the work of the board;

A commitment to the active engagement of service users and principles of co-production in all activities;

Setting strategic direction and engaging in constructive debate and challenge at all levels;

Working collaboratively as part of a group to plan and facilitate strategic decisions.

Other areas board members will be required to have expertise or ability in include financial management and accounting, social work experience, commercial and/or operational management and change management.

The creation of Social Work England was announced in 2015 and will cost up to £26 million to establish. After it is established, it is estimated the annual running cost would be £12 million, with funding coming from registration fees and central government.