Social worker struck off over supervision failings

Photo: Monkey Business Images/REX/Shutterstock

A social worker has been struck off after failing to undertake or record supervision in the case of a child at high risk of sexual exploitation.

This was one of a series of failings made by the social worker between June and September 2015, the Health and Care Professions (HCPC) panel found.

In another case, the social worker failed to ensure a risk assessment was carried out for an unborn child, whose father was a registered sex offender.

Panel chair Ian Spafford said the social worker’s shortcomings were “numerous, repeated and occurred over a significant period of time”, adding that they were “also serious and exposed vulnerable children to unnecessary harm”.

‘Supervision failings’

The social worker was largely criticised by the regulator for failing to undertake supervision meetings or record notes from meetings that had taken place.

In the case of child B, the social worker did not maintain accurate records and failed to input supervision records onto the system “in a timely manner”, the panel found.

They also did not undertake or record any care planning meetings for the child, or maintain up-to-date case management records.

In another case, listed as child A, the panel found the practitioner had falsely recorded that a supervision meeting with the allocated social worker took place.

‘Dishonest actions’

In the case of child F, the social worker failed to action concerns that the child had been engaged in sexual activity with two 15-year-old girls, or initiate a section 47 investigation in relation to the concerns. They also did not undertake or record supervision with the social worker allocated to the case, the panel heard.

The panel concluded that the social worker’s actions were dishonest and amounted to misconduct, and ordered that they be struck off the HCPC register.

The social worker was not present or represented at the hearing.