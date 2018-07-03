Government introduces bill to overhaul deprivation of liberty law in bid to save councils £200m

Photo: Gary Brigden

The government has introduced a bill to overhaul the law on deprivation of liberty in a bid to tackle the huge demand on the current system and save local authorities an estimated £200m a year.

The Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill had its first reading in the House of Lords today and will be published tomorrow. It will replace the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards with a scheme called the Liberty Protection Safeguards, based on proposals issued by the Law Commission last year.

The government has estimated that the reform will save local authorities £200m a year, including by permitting the NHS to authorise deprivations of liberty in its settings and by ensuring that restrictions on people’s care or living arrangements are considered as part of their wider care planning, rather than as a separate process.

“We know local authorities are under pressure which is why these reforms are so important: to reduce the burden on councils so they can focus their resources where they are needed on the frontline,” said minister for care Caroline Dinenage.

Cheshire West impact

The Supreme Court’s Cheshire West judgment in March 2014 effectively lowered the threshold for what constituted a deprivation of liberty in care. This meant that that many more care home residents or hospital patients who lacked capacity to consent to restrictive care and living arrangements fell under the DoLS, with applications soaring from 13,000 in 2013-14 to 217,325 in 2016-17.

At the same time, many more people living in their own homes or in settings such as supported housing or Shared Lives placements required a Court of Protection welfare order authorising the deprivation of their liberty, because DoLS did not apply to them.

Law Commissioner Nicholas Paines QC, who had overall responsibility for the Law Commission’s project, said: “In our report we were clear that the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards needed to be replaced as a matter of pressing urgency.

“This new legislation, based broadly on our recommendations, will go a long way towards addressing the flaws of the current system and better protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

The government announced it would legislate to replace the DoLS in March, accepting (in full, or in principle) 42 of the commission’s 47 recommendations.