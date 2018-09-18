Ten ways to support someone with ARBD

Photo: kentoh/Fotolia

By Dan Mushens

Based on my experiences of supporting people with alcohol related brain damage (ARBD) for four years, by the time someone is diagnosed with the condition, it is fair to assume that the preceding years will have featured certain characteristics.

Chaos, broken relationships, self-neglect, memory deterioration, isolation, loss of employment and financial hardship are just a few obstacles which may need addressing on the road to recovery. Here are ten effective interventions to help offer that support.