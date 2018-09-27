‘There is no faith in us as workers’: social workers on presenting cases to panel

Photo: tashatuvango/fotolia

Community Care’s survey into how funding panels are operating in adults’ services published yesterday asked social workers to tell us about the most recent case they presented to the panel in their council.

A freedom of information request was also sent to English councils asking for the terms of reference for any funding panels they operated and any relevant practice guidance for social workers. This revealed that some council policies are testing the limits of the Care Act 2014.

We also asked social workers to tell us about their experience of attending the panel meeting, highlighting what they felt was good or poor practice. Here’s what they told us: