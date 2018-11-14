The Ofsted interview: Training and performance management and their contribution to ‘good’

Last month saw Portsmouth council attract a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted in the latest inspection of their children’s services.

Community Care caught up with the council’s director of children and families, Alison Jeffery, who explains in the second of our Ofsted interview podcasts how the council has bolstered its performance with a solid quality assurance programme and a platform for extensive training and development opportunities for frontline staff.

Listen to the interview featuring Jeffery talking about Portsmouth council’s journey below, or subscribe to the series on iTunes, and read our quick table for the key findings from Ofsted’s inspection.

Highlights from the Ofsted inspection: Portsmouth council