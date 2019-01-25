Make the right move for your career in care in 2019

January is usually a time for new year’s resolutions, often with a focus on self-improvement and personal goals within health, career and happiness, so what better time to take a moment to reflect on your career in care?

Here at Community Care Jobs, we want you to be the best care worker that you can be. That is why we recently put together a personality quiz and a complimentary guide to help you gain a better understanding of the five main personality traits that can have a meaningful impact on both your personal and work life.

The quiz has already been taken by more than 1,600 of your care work peers who have since received feedback on how to identify their personality traits and what that means for their future career in care.

What aspects of your role are you best suited to?

We’ve recently analysed the responses and have discovered some interesting trends. The majority (83%) scored highly for ‘agreeableness’. Highly agreeable people are considered to be ‘naturals’ in the care industry, who are typically easy to get along with and well suited to ‘front line’ care work.

Just over one in 10 (12%) of respondents scored highly in the ‘conscientiousness’ category. Conscientiousness can be a strong indicator of a good manager. People who are highly conscientious tend to be reliable, dependable and logical thinkers who consider all the available options before acting.

Would you consider yourself to be best suited to ‘front line’ care work, or do you believe that you would thrive in a managerial position? Our personality quiz and guide will provide you with useful insights that will allow you to be more confident in taking your career to the next level.

Find out how to work more effectively with your team

Understanding both your own personality traits and those of your co-workers is invaluable and enables you to have a greater understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, while improving relationships and encouraging your team to communicate more effectively.

Take the test now to help you play to your strengths in 2019 and be more confident taking the next steps in your career journey.