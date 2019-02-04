The Ofsted Interview: ‘One of the challenges we face in social work is about how we use technology’

Essex council’s latest Ofsted inspection, published at the start of this year, highlighted the council’s effective management of caseloads, its understanding of its strengths and potential challenges ahead and its creative approach to direct work and practice, culminating in an ‘outstanding’ judgment overall.

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the council’s “highly skilled” workforce and its relationship-based practice model that was felt to be “fully embedded and well understood by partner agencies”.

“Leaders and managers have a comprehensive understanding of service strengths and emerging challenges, underpinned by a thorough and accurate self-assessment. They respond promptly and effectively to areas of development, for example, by developing an effective gangs intervention team in response to emerging risks and by purposefully strengthening staffing…to meet a rise in demand,” Ofsted’s report said.

In the latest of Community Care’s Ofsted Interview podcast series, Essex council’s executive director of children, families and education Helen Lincoln, deemed “inspirational” by Ofsted inspectors, talks to us about the service’s work within gang intervention, managing caseloads and encouraging creativity in practice. She discusses the potential challenge of embracing technology in social work and why this will be a focus for the service in the future.

Listen to the interview featuring Lincoln discussing Essex council’s developments and its next steps below, or subscribe to the series on iTunes, and read our quick table for the key findings from Ofsted’s inspection.

Highlights from the Ofsted inspection: Essex council