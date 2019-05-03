ADASS membership extended to adult principal social workers

ADASS president Glen Garrod speaking at NCASC 2018: @1adass

Adult’s principal social workers have been extended membership to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS), it has been confirmed.

During an executive meeting at this week’s ADASS Spring Seminar, directors voted to open up membership to principal social workers following a request from the Adult Principal Social Worker Network to join the association earlier this year.

Co-chair of the adults’ PSW Network Tricia Pereira announced the news via her personal Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

Because of this report by our previous @AdultPSWNetwork Co-Chairs, I decided to stand with @cat3times and @franlc I am really pleased I did. As we celebrate extended membership to @1adass Thank U @GarrodGlen & @LynRomeo_CSW for living up to your promise of support ☺ https://t.co/bL9ZtXqIkJ — Tricia (@triciaapc) May 1, 2019

Honorary secretary of ADASS Richard Webb echoed the news yesterday on his personal Twitter account as he indicated that a similar arrangement could be offered to principal occupational therapists.

I know! You guys were great. Agreed to extend @1adass membership to PSWs. Many of us interested in doing the same with Principal OTs https://t.co/Ne6rU8eVge — Richard Webb (@RichardWebbNY) May 2, 2019

When ADASS was formed in 2007, its membership was restricted to directors of adult social services, but it extended access to assistant directors and other senior local authority managers in 2012.

‘Natural and logical’ step

In March, Community Care reported that adult PSWs had asked to become formal members of the association, in order to raise the profile of social work among senior managers.

Pereira, who was invited to speak at the ADASS Spring Seminar along with fellow PSW co-chair Beverly Latania, explained that PSWs were already involved in some of the association’s policy networks, which cover different areas of practice, such as end-of-life care, dementia and personalisation.

She said this had helped to ensure that priorities between the two organisations were “quite well aligned” and that “social work is always spoken about and considered in network meetings”.