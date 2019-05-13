CV template for social workers

Photo: Andrey Popov/Fotolia

Whether it be starting from scratch or dusting off an old copy for updating, a CV is one of the most stressful elements of jobhunting.

It is also one that can take up valuable time social workers don’t have.

With than in mind, Community Care has worked with experts in social work recruitment to produce a CV template and guide on what to include in your CV.

They are offered as examples of how a CV can look and what information should be included and shouldn’t be used prescriptively. You can also read our tips piece on how to write a CV.

Download our free CV templates for social workers here.

