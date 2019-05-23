Reaction to Panorama programme into abuse at learning disability hospital

Photo by: nito

Last night’s BBC Panorama programme showing undercover footage of staff abusing patients at learning disability hospital Whorlton Hall has provoked fury among service users, families and practitioners directed at government, commissioners, providers and the regulator.

The programme depicted abusive behaviour towards people including of Alex, a 20-year-old woman with autism who had been at Whorlton Hall for nearly a year.

Alex is one of those patients. She’s 20, autistic and has been at Whorlton Hall for nearly a year. We showed her family undercover footage of care workers mistreating her. pic.twitter.com/YGnqm7m5SX — Panorama 🌐 (@BBCPanorama) May 22, 2019

The hospital, run by Cygnet Healthcare, who acquired the previous provider, The Danshell Group, last year, is now closed, and patients have been moved to other services. Sixteen staff have been suspended and an investigation launched by Durham Constabulary, the BBC has reported.

The CQC, which last inspected Whorlton Hall in March 2018 and rated it as ‘good’ in 2017, has apologised for failing to uncover the abuse on its last visit.

The reaction to the programme was all the greater because it came eight years after a similar Panorama documentary revealed abuse at Winterbourne View, a learning disability hospital near Bristol. This led to a government programme, Transforming Care, to end all inappropriate placements in hospital for people with learning disabilities or autism by 2014, through their replacement with effective community support.

However, currently there are an estimated 2,245 patients in such hospitals – a figure NHS England is aiming to halve – and, as this week’s Care Quality Commission review into long-term segregation of adults and children in hospital revealed – many are experiencing poor care and environments.

Support for victims of abuse

Among the angry reactions were messages of support for people who had been abused at Whorlton Hall and elsewhere.

Seen tweets from people who were previously incarcerated in places like Whorlton Hall.

To each & every one of them: in awe of your fortitude in watching that utter horror. Thank you for your solidarity with the 2,300 people still at daily & hourly risk of similar abuse.

1/2 — Kara (@KaraChrome) May 23, 2019

Preventing abuse or ending hospital care?

While some of the response to the programme has focused on ways of preventing such abuse, many in the sector have said that the key is ending the provision of care to people with learning disabilities and autism in hospitals.

We are giving the Cygnets, the Priorys etc too much purchase. If we switch the conversation to the person – what is best for Alex? then nobody is going to answer “Whorton Hall is the most appropriate, least restrictive option for Alex”. — Mark Neary (@MarkNeary1) May 23, 2019

The Belgian nails it. https://t.co/C8xKQ9BmLc — Mark Neary (@MarkNeary1) May 23, 2019

The role of commissioners

Some respondents pointed the finger at commissioners for sending people to Whorlton Hall.

Any commissioner who procured Whorlton for one of their citizens should show leadership and resign. The failure wasn’t a lack of visiting or missing hidden abuse. It was sending people to institutional ‘treatment’ when that was the MOST inappropriate form of care for them. — Brian Frisby (@brian_frisby) May 22, 2019

Winterbourne View, Whorlton Hall etc are what happen when you send people away from their local areas & services. There’s a dearth of specialist provision in London (& yes, sometimes some people need hospital care), people routinely miles from anyone who will effectively monitor — Marina (RNLD) (@Mermcm) May 22, 2019

The role of the CQC

While the CQC has apologised for failing to uncover the abuse, there was a lack of sympathy from many.

We very clearly missed the abuse at Whorlton Hall, and we are sorry. We must better assess the experience of care of people who may have impaired capacity, or even be fearful to talk about how they are being treated because of the way that staff have behaved towards them. — Care Quality Commission (@CareQualityComm) May 22, 2019

Please stop with this. Of course it’s hidden. It’s your job to uncover it. The CQC are not the victims here. https://t.co/vddFvJqjhl — Mark Neary (@MarkNeary1) May 22, 2019

Jeez. The Panorama programme is far worse than I imagined… How many of our people are suffering this? And the CQC cant find this? — Bethany’s dad (@JeremyH09406697) May 22, 2019