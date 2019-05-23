Jobs Live Inform

Reaction to Panorama programme into abuse at learning disability hospital

There has been a ferocious reaction to the abuse depicted on last night's BBC programme, which has been directed at providers, commissioners, government and the regulator

May 23, 2019
Last night’s BBC Panorama programme showing undercover footage of staff abusing patients at learning disability hospital Whorlton Hall has provoked fury among service users, families and practitioners directed at government, commissioners, providers and the regulator.

The programme depicted abusive behaviour towards people including of Alex, a 20-year-old woman with autism who had been at Whorlton Hall for nearly a year.

The hospital, run by Cygnet Healthcare, who acquired the previous provider, The Danshell Group, last year, is now closed, and patients have been moved to other services. Sixteen staff have been suspended and an investigation launched by Durham Constabulary, the BBC has reported.

The CQC, which last inspected Whorlton Hall in March 2018 and rated it as ‘good’ in 2017, has apologised for failing to uncover the abuse on its last visit.

The reaction to the programme was all the greater because it came eight years after a similar Panorama documentary revealed abuse at Winterbourne View, a learning disability hospital near Bristol. This led to a government programme, Transforming Care, to end all inappropriate placements in hospital for people with learning disabilities or autism by 2014, through their replacement with effective community support.

However, currently there are an estimated 2,245 patients in such hospitals – a figure NHS England is aiming to halve – and, as this week’s Care Quality Commission review into long-term segregation of adults and children in hospital revealed – many are experiencing poor care and environments.

Support for victims of abuse

Among the angry reactions were messages of support for people who had been abused at Whorlton Hall and elsewhere.

Preventing abuse or ending hospital care?

While some of the response to the programme has focused on ways of preventing such abuse, many in the sector have said that the key is ending the provision of care to people with learning disabilities and autism in hospitals.

The role of commissioners

Some respondents pointed the finger at commissioners for sending people to Whorlton Hall.

The role of the CQC

While the CQC has apologised for failing to uncover the abuse, there was a lack of sympathy from many.

 

