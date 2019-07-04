Social Worker of the Year Awards: submission deadline approaches

BBC News Reporter Ashley John-Baptiste, who presented the 2018 awards

Practitioners have just two weeks in which to submit their entries for the 2019 Social Worker of the Year Awards.

Entries for the 2019 awards close at midnight on Friday 19 July. They are open to Health and Care Professions Council-registered social workers in England and people or teams can enter on their own behalf or nominate others.

The judging panel includes chief social workers Lyn Romeo and Isabelle Trowler, children and adults who have been supported by social workers and 2018 award winners.

2019 awards categories: Adult

Adult social worker of the year, newly qualified adult social worker of the year, team of the year – adult services and team leader of the year – adult services.

Children

Children’s social worker of the year, newly qualified children’s social worker of the year, team of the year – children’s services and team leader of the year – children’s services,.

Both

Practice educator of the year, student social worker of the year, mental health social worker of the year, creative and innovative social work practice, best social work employer, lifetime achievement, making a difference, championing social work values, overall social worker of the year and outstanding contribution to social work.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Friday 19 July and the winners will be announced in November at the awards ceremony in London. All information on how to nominate can be found at www.socialworkawards.com.