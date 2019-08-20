Woman killed in Birmingham was social care worker carrying out home visits, reports say

Belinda Rose, a support worker who was killed in Birmingham while working (credit: West Midlands Police)

A woman killed in a north Birmingham suburb at the weekend was a social care worker carrying out home visits, according to reports.

Belinda Rose, aged 63, was stabbed on Saturday in the Perry Barr area of the city last Saturday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with the Walsall resident’s murder, a statement from West Midlands Police said.

Neighbours quoted in a report by the Daily Mirror described her as a “social worker” and said she provided support to residents of the house of multiple occupancy (HMO) where she was attacked, and to other properties owned by the same landlord.

They added that she had previously worked for the prison service and that her clients included adults with autism.

‘Daily risks’

A statement issued by the British Association of Social Workers expressing condolences to those who knew Rose said that her death highlighted the daily risks faced by care-providing professionals.

“We, and our members, are deeply saddened to hear the awful news. Our thoughts are with Belinda’s family, friends and colleagues at this devastating time,” said BASW England national director, Maris Stratulis.

Figures obtained earlier in 2019 by the GMB union revealed that UK care workers had suffered more than 6,000 violent attacks that resulted in serious injuries.

The data, which was obtained under the Freedom of Information Act from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), found that violent attacks accounted for one third of reports made to the HSE by residential care workers. Across all workers, the proportion was just 7%.