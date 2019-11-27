Return to social work scheme relaunched to lure 200 back to profession

Photo: MarekPhotoDesign.com/Fotolia

The Return to Social Work programme has been relaunched to encourage 200 practitioners to return to the profession.

The Local Government Association scheme is targeted at people with a background in statutory social work who have been out of practice for between two and ten years.

It is designed to help them re-register with the regulator and equip them to re-enter the local authority workforce, by providing training in law, policy and practice issues – in line with relevant knowledge and skills statments and the professional capabilities framework. Candidates will also receive placements, coaching, mentoring and interview preparation.

Thirty or sixty days’ training

Those who have been out of the profession for two to five years would be eligible for 30 days’ training under the scheme, with those who have not practised for five to 10 years getting sixty days – in line with requirements around re-registration.

Most of the training will be at online-based with workshops and placements taking place at locations across the country. There will be no reimbursement for travel costs.

Applications to join the programme will be open until 31 March 2020, and then candidates will be asked to complete an assessment and a video interview in April 2020. Successful candidates will be announced at the start of May.

Further information on the scheme, including how to apply, is available here.